Police searching for driver involved in nine separate dangerous driving incidents

Kingston Police are searching for a male driver who they saw was involved in a number of dangerous driving incidents this past week.

Police say from November 15th to the 18th, a 2021 four-door hatchback white Mazda 3, was involved in nine seperate incidents.

On Thursday, just after 7:20 a.m, officers managed to locate the vehicle in a parking lot at John Counter Blvd and Montreal St.

Police say a man in the vehicle attempted to flee, striking a parked vehicle, before navigating their way to find an escape route.

The vehicle sustained significant damage to the front end and driver's side front corner panel and is currently unplated.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact Kingston Police.

