Police searching for trio of Porch Pirates, Kingston

Police in Kingston are asking for the public's help in finding 3 porch pirates.

Police say the theft happened around 3 in the afternoon on Dec. 12th, 2022 on Wellington Street.

One suspect was seen wearing white Adidas shoes, The one who stole the package had dyed blonde hair with dark roots, and the third is wearing a dark jacket and yellow hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police.

Kingston police service is also advising residents to beware of Porch Pirates, and recommends asking delivery drivers to hide packages in non-visible locations, and or have parcels delivered to their work.