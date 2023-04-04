Police seek assistance identifying assault suspect in east-end Kingston Ont.

Kingston Police Services have released information on an assault call that occurred on March 7th, 2023 in the east end of Kingston. Police say the assault occurred around 1:40 p.m. at the victims' residence and the suspect fled prior to police arrival. The attack was not random, however, police are looking to confirm the suspect's identity.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, wearing a blue shirt, white shoes, blue jeans, a blue jacket, and black cap. Please view the attached image and anyone with information, is asked to contact Detective Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or via email awilby@kingstonpolice.ca

Tips can also be made anonymously via:

- Calling the general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

- Calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray