Police seek assistance identifying brazen thief in downtown Kingston

Kingston Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a thief from a business in downtown Kingston. The first incident took place on January 19th, 2023 when the suspect and a male accomplice attended a store located in downtown Kingston. Police report that the suspect proceeded to steal approximately $2000 worth of clothing and then left the store.

Then, two days later on January 21st, 2023 the suspect returned to the same store with the male accomplice as well as a female accomplice and proceeded to steal approximately $2500 worth of clothing. Finally, the same suspect arrived for a third time on January 26th, 2023 at approximately 4:15 p.m. once again and stole a pile of clothing valued at approximately $2000.

Police describe the suspect as Caucasian, approximately 6'2", with a slim build and brown shaggy hair. The suspect was also described as having numerous teeth missing. During the most recent theft, the suspect was wearing a brown hooded jacket, blue jeans, and dark-coloured boots. This suspect's male and female accomplices were described as both Caucasian.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this suspect or his accomplices is asked to please contact Constable Amy Carter at 613-549-4660 ext. 6222 or via email at acarter@kingstonpolice.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray