Police seek assistance identifying individuals involved in construction site thefts

On June 9, 2022 three individuals were captured on a security camera stealing materials and trade tools from a centrally located construction site.

One of the individuals can be seen riding a motocross bike while the other two are on foot. The individuals also had a bike trailer in their possession.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of these individuals is asked to please contact Detective Constable Jason Lachapelle at 613-549-4660 ext. 6294 or via email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.