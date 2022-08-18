Police seek assistance locating missing 16-year-old in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston Police say they are looking for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen at Kingston General Hospital.

16-year-old Kyla Fraser has been missing since Friday, August 12, 2022, and their current whereabouts are unknown.

Fraser is described as a caucasian-Indigenous, 5'4", around 180lbs with a medium build. They have shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes, and have scars on their left arm, and the left side of their nose.

They are known to frequent both the Kingston and Gananoque areas, and it is believed they may have intentions to travel to Ottawa.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Carolyn Gauthier at 613-549-4660 ext. 6306 or via email at cgauthier@kingstonpolice.ca

Anonymous tips can also be given by calling the general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa