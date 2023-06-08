Police seek federal offender known to frequent Kingston area

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release. Police say the offender, Richard Flood, is known to frequent the Kingston area of Ontario.

Flood is described by police as an Indigenous male, 46 years of age, 5'6" (168 cm), 160 lbs (73 kgs) with brown hair and green eyes. He has several tattoos consisting of "LOYALTY" on the front of his neck, a Nike symbol on the back of his neck, a panther on his left forearm and Jesus on a cross on his upper back.

He is currently serving a term of four years, seven months, and five days for 3 convictions of Possession of a Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Conspire to Commit an Indictable Offence, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray