Police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect at commercial property

The Kingston Police say they are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a break-and-enter to a commercial property on Weller Avenue.

Police explain that on June 25th, 2023 around 3:25 a.m. the suspect broke into the commercial property and stole power tools and construction supplies which were being used for a renovation.

Police describe the suspect as Caucasian, wearing a baseball hat, a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants and dark running shoes. The suspect has large dark tattoos on both forearms and the right side of their neck. At the time of the incident, the suspect was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Detective Jay Lachapelle at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray