Police seek help identifying suspect breaking into an underground parking garage
The Kingston Police are asking the public for their assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a break-and-enter to an underground parking garage on Leroy Grant Drive. Police explain that during the early morning hours of February 22nd, 2023 the suspect made entry into an underground parking garage and proceeded to steal items from numerous vehicles.
During the incident, the suspect caused damages to several vehicles. Police say at the time of the incident the suspect was wearing a black jacket with white writing on the sleeves and shoulder portion of the jacket, dark pants, dark boots and gloves with red accents. As well as a white face mask and had a dark hood pulled over their head.
Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this male is asked to please contact Detective Constable Jason Lachapelle at 613-549-4660 ext. 6294 or via email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
