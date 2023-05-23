Police seek help identifying suspect in mischief incident in downtown Kingston

Kingston Police Services are asking for help from the public identifying a suspected involved in a mischief occurrence in downtown Kingston.

Police say on May 9th, 2023 around 9:15 p.m. the suspect was walking in the area of Ontario Street and Tragically Hip Way in downtown Kingston. The suspect proceeded to try to enter various doors of the arena at this location and when he found them all to be locked he removed the lid off of a nearby garbage can and threw it through a large double pane-glass window.

The suspect then fled from the scene running toward Queen Street. The suspect's image was captured on security video.

Police describe the suspect as Caucasian, with a slim to medium build, and thinning short brown hair. The suspect appeared to be clean-shaven and was wearing a maroon long-sleeved sweater with lighter-coloured shoulders, knee-length grey shorts and grey running shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this suspect is asked to please contact A/Sgt. Clint Wills at 613-549-4660 ext. 6266 or via email at cwills@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray