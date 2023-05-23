Police seek help identifying suspect in mischief incident in downtown Kingston
Kingston Police Services are asking for help from the public identifying a suspected involved in a mischief occurrence in downtown Kingston.
Police say on May 9th, 2023 around 9:15 p.m. the suspect was walking in the area of Ontario Street and Tragically Hip Way in downtown Kingston. The suspect proceeded to try to enter various doors of the arena at this location and when he found them all to be locked he removed the lid off of a nearby garbage can and threw it through a large double pane-glass window.
The suspect then fled from the scene running toward Queen Street. The suspect's image was captured on security video.
Police describe the suspect as Caucasian, with a slim to medium build, and thinning short brown hair. The suspect appeared to be clean-shaven and was wearing a maroon long-sleeved sweater with lighter-coloured shoulders, knee-length grey shorts and grey running shoes with white soles.
Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this suspect is asked to please contact A/Sgt. Clint Wills at 613-549-4660 ext. 6266 or via email at cwills@kingstonpolice.ca.
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
UCDSB educators receives Provincial technology awardStudent Success Learning Partner, Ashley Grant has been awarded the Technological Education Leadership Award. The UCDSB explains the award recognizes an individual who has shown outstanding support and contribution to the continued development of Technological Education.
-
OTF Grant assists Habitat for Humanity Thousand Islands with future goalsHabitat for Humanity Thousand Islands is celebrating 25 years of building homes for deserving families throughout Leeds Grenville. On June 11th an official announcement will come for a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation aimed at creating a strategic plan for the future.
-
Fraud charges laid after person posing as property owner caught collecting rent paymentsA 36-year-old from Quinte West is facing several fraud charges after Ontario Provincial Police responded to an incident where a property rental tenant paid the first and last month's rent payments to a person posing as the property's owner.
-
Three Greater Napanee residents charged as OPP seize handgun and drugs during traffic stopCharges for weapon and drug possession have been laid following a traffic stop at Donald Street and Bridge Street West, in Greater Napanee. Ontario Provincial Police say a handgun, 13-round magazine, and a small bag of suspected cocaine were seized at the stop.
-
County of Renfrew announces dates and locations for Taste of the ValleyDates and locations for the Taste of the Valley event series for 2023 and 2024 have been announced by The County of Renfrew's Economic Development Division with events held four times per year between August and October.
-
One person charged with two counts of breaching a release condition following disturbance callA 35-year-old from Golden Lake has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order after Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a disturbance call on the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation Territory, near Golden Lake.
-
$13K OTF Grant boosts tech accessibility in South Algonquin Twp.The team at the Township of South Algonquin Public Library-Madawaska branch met with MPP John Yakabuski is discuss the outcome of a $13,000 Resilient Communities Fund grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.
-
Impaired driver charged striking spouse with vehicle in Prescott, Ont.A 54-year-old from Augusta is facing numerous charges after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle while walking on the sidewalk. The driver was in a domestic relationship with the victim and was impaired at the time of the crash.
-
Ontario eLearning Consortium award given to UCDSB teacherUCDSB Technology Enabled Learning and Teaching Contact teacher Connie Boros has been awarded the Supporting Boards and Students in eLearning Award by the Ontario eLearning Consortium.