Police seek public assistance identifying Homecoming party suspect

Kingston Police are looking for help identifying a man who they say provided a fake name after being ticketed during a homecoming party this past weekend

The man was wearing a white shirt with yellow pants and a yellow Queen’s University jersey.

At this time, Kingston Police have begun an investigation into this individual as they believe the identity provided to them on October 23 was ficticious.

Anyone with information in relation to this individual is asked to please call Constable Ashley Jackson at 613-549-4660 ext. 6327