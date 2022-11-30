Police seek suspect after multiple windows are broken in downtown Gananoque
The Gananoque Police are investigating several occurrences of broken windows that took place on the early morning of November 26th. The windows were broken at multiple local businesses as well as an apartment building located on Stone Street South.
After learning about the damages, Police ultimately arrested two young offenders. The two were charged in relation to damages at two separate businesses. Police add that there is another suspect responsible for additional window breakings in the downtown area of Gananoque. They report that the same, third suspect broke the windows of the apartment building also.
Police continue reporting that they believe the third suspect is not connected or involved with the first two young offenders. Police are requesting the community's assistance in identifying the third unknown suspect.
They are described as a male, wearing a beige or light-coloured winter coat, black touque, dark scarf/ mouth covering/ dark beard, with dark pants and light-coloured shoes. A photo of the suspect is available on the Gananoque Police's Twitter account.
Police ask anyone with information on this incindent to please contact them at 613-382-4422.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
