Police seek to identify mischief suspect on grounds of local school

Kingston Police say they are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a male suspect involved in an act of mischief that occurred on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at approximately 8:30 a.m. on the grounds of a local area school.

In a release, police say "this mischief occurred on the property of a school located in the area of Norman Rogers Drive in midtown Kingston." Additional photos of the suspect are available on the Kingston Police's Twitter page.

Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of this suspect is asked to please contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660. Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray