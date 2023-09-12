Police seek to identify suspicious individual watching kids play in local schoolyard

The Kingston Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual who was watching children at a local schoolyard.

Police say on September 6th, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m. an individual was observed standing on Brock Street near Barrie Street watching children play in the nearby schoolyard. The individual was observed crossing Brock Street and approaching the schoolyard fence where the children were playing.

School staff were alerted by students; however, the individual left the area walking westbound on Brock Street prior to staff being able to engage with them.

Police describe the individual as having a dark complexion, and dark hair and was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt, blank pants with an emblem on the upper right leg portion of the pants and light-coloured running shoes.

Anyone with information in relation to this individual's identity is asked to please contact Detective Stefan Walker at 613-549-4660 ext. 6332 or via email at swalker@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray