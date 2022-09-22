Police seeking assistance identifying downtown break and enter suspects

Kingston Police are currently requesting the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in a break and enter in downtown Kingston.

On August 29, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., two suspects broke into an apartment building on Ontario Street by prying the front lobby door open.

Once inside the building, the two descended to the undergrown parking garage where they proceeded to break into a bicycle storage locker. The two then stole a bike from the locker area and left the scene in an unknown direction.

Suspect #1 is described as a white, thin male who was shorter than the second suspect. He had short brown hair, was clean-shaven, and had numerous tattoos on both of his arms. He was wearing a black and white trucker-style baseball cap, a black t-shirt with white lettering, blue shorts, and black running shoes with white soles.

Suspect #2 is described as a white, thin male who was taller than his partner-in-crime. He was wearing a grey mask which obscured the majority of his face. The suspect was also wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, and grey running shoes with black trim, white soles, and a white Nike swoosh.

The bicycle that was stolen was a 21-speed GT Aggressor with black and white lettering, and 27.5-inch wheels.

Anyone with information in regards to the identities of these two individuals is asked to please contact Detective Sergeant Blair Watt at 613-549-4660 ext. 6320 or via email at bwatt@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa