Police seeking info on attempted theft at mailbox in August Township

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for information into an attempted theft from a mailbox on Algonquin Rd. in Augusta Township.

Grenville County OPP say on Wednesday at around 5:20 p.m. a package was delivered to the mailbox at the end of property.

When the complainant left the home to get the package, they saw the front passenger of a black sedan appearing to take the package from the mailbox.

The vehicle drove away after the complainant ran towards the mailbox.

Police believe the suspect vehicle had been following the courier vehicle.

A photo of the vehicle can be found on our website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.