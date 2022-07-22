Police seeking public assistance locating missing golf cart
L&A OPP are asking for assistance in a theft investigation involving four golf carts stolen from Loyalist Golf and Country Club in Bath.
Officers have recovered three of the golf carts, however. one is still missing.
The golf cart is described as Yamaha model DR2A17EF1-2017, and sandstone in colour.
The police are now asking if the public recognizes the vehicle that was towing the golf carts on a trailer.
Anyone with information is asked to contact L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or reach out to crime stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).
