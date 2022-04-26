Police seeking witnesses to serious assault at Leon's Centre

Kingston Police are investigating a fight in a washroom at the Leon's Centre during the Glorious Son's concert.

The incident happened on Friday, April 15.

Police say during the course of the fight, a male suffered various injuries including several fractured bones.

Kingston Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the fight to reach out to police.

Police have identified a potential witness and are hoping they come forward.

The person appears have a medium build, late 20's to 40's, has a short blondish brown beard and is wearing a grey hoodie with "Perth Brewery" on it. The person was also wearing blue jeans, a black ball cap, and brown construction style boots.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Dan Silver at 613-549-4660 ext. 6243.