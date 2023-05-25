iHeartRadio
Police seize guns and open liquor during traffic stop in Rideau Lakes Twp.


OPP

The Leeds County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid multiple charges after seizing guns during a traffic stop in Rideau Lakes Township.

OPP say on May 23rd, 2023 around 4:15 p.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway 15 in Rideau Lakes Township. During the investigation, officers confirmed that the driver was suspended under the Highway Traffic Act and had a warrant for failing to attend court for previous firearms-related offences. 

Officers at the scene searched the vehicle and located two firearms along with ammunition. As a result of the investigation, 36-year-old Donald Seward from Portland was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm - two counts
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition - three counts
- Driving while under suspension
- Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit
- Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor

OPP says the accused was held for a bail hearing. 

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

