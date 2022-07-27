Police warn of celebrity cryptocurrency scams

Kingston Police are warning the public to watch out for celebrity cryptocurrency scams, as they continue to gain popularity with people all over the world.

Cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) often hire celebrities to advertise crypto projects and investment opportunities. However, a star-powered endorsement doesn't guarantee that you'll get a good deal in the long run.

After building the scam, cybercriminals boost it with fake endorsements. The cybercriminals usually impersonate public figures who have previously promoted crypto to make the endorsements seem legitimate.

They are meant to influence you to invest in the scam, which could see a huge loss of money, and you won't see a return of your investment.

To protect yourself, Kingston Police recommends the following tips:

Never trust a get-rich-quick scheme. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Cryptocurrency scams are usually recognized and shut down quickly. If you see a new cryptocurrency opportunity, wait before investing. If the cryptocurrency project is still active after several days, it is less likely to be a scam.

Remember that celebrities get paid to endorse cryptocurrency. If you want to invest in cryptocurrency, do your own research instead of trusting a celebrity endorsement. Look for long-standing cryptocurrency projects that follow Canada’s financial regulations.

Stop, look, and think. Don't be fooled by the scammers.