Police warn of fraudulent investment scam in area

The Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police and Brockville Police are warning the public of a fraudulent investment scam in the area.

Police say the victim reported investing around $100,000 with a person who claims to be a securities investor offering book keeping and income tax services.

It is said that the suspect was found to be operating within Grenville County, Leeds County, Rideau Lakes Township, the City of Brockville and the City of Kingston.

OPP and BPS have identified an additional five victims, having a lost an estimated $800,000.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the name of the suspect and company cannot be disclosed at this time.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of cybercrime or fraud is asked to contact police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.