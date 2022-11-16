Police warn of increased wildlife on the roads
Killaloe OPP is asking drivers to be conscious of animals on the roads as daylight lessens, after two collisions last week.
On November 8th just before 5:30 a.m. police responded to a distress call on hwhy 60 after a 31-year-old from Bancroft swerved to avoid a deer on the road and crashed into a guard rail.
No injuries were reported and the vehicle was towed
Two days later on Nov. 10, police say a man on Combermere road also swerved to avoid a deer and hit several guard rails losing control of his vehicle.
the 33-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police warn as the temperature cools and daylight lessens, more wildlife may appear on the roads, and drivers are asked to be more cautious.
OPP are advising drivers to use high beams on country roads, and adjust their speeds to the conditions.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
