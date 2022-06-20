Police warn of sophisticated spear phishing attacks

Recently, researchers at a cybersecurity company witnessed a sophisticated phishing email sent to a foreign diplomat. In the email, cyber criminals had disguised themselves by using the first and last name of an employee in the diplomat's IT department. Luckily, the diplomat believed the email was suspicious and forwarded it to the actual employee in the IT department for investigation.

This is a perfect example of what is called Spear Phishing. Spear phishing attacks are targeted to a single person or department that has information cybercriminals want. In these attacks, cybercriminals conduct research on the specific person or department and figure out who they talk to frequently.

Then, the cybercriminals send a message to the person or department, pretending to be someone they know and trust. Police say it's important to watch out for these attacks because they can happen to anyone.

Follow these tips to stay safe from spear phishing attacks: