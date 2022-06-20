Police warn of sophisticated spear phishing attacks
Recently, researchers at a cybersecurity company witnessed a sophisticated phishing email sent to a foreign diplomat. In the email, cyber criminals had disguised themselves by using the first and last name of an employee in the diplomat's IT department. Luckily, the diplomat believed the email was suspicious and forwarded it to the actual employee in the IT department for investigation.
This is a perfect example of what is called Spear Phishing. Spear phishing attacks are targeted to a single person or department that has information cybercriminals want. In these attacks, cybercriminals conduct research on the specific person or department and figure out who they talk to frequently.
Then, the cybercriminals send a message to the person or department, pretending to be someone they know and trust. Police say it's important to watch out for these attacks because they can happen to anyone.
Follow these tips to stay safe from spear phishing attacks:
- Don’t open attachments or click on links in emails that you were not expecting.
- Check email headers to make sure you recognize the sender and any other recipients.
- Reach out to the person who allegedly sent the email by phone or in person. By reaching out to the alleged sender directly, you could save yourself and/or your organization from a potential spear phishing attack!
Stop, look, and think. Don’t be fooled by the scammers.