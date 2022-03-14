Police warn of suspicious activity around University District

Kingston police are warning the public about supicious activity reported in and around the University District.

In a news release, police say they have been made aware of multiple instances of a male approaching women in a vehicle in a suspicious manner.

These incidents occureed on the following dates:

Saturday, March 5 th , 2022 at approximately 2:00 am

, 2022 at approximately 2:00 am Tuesday, March 8 th , 2022 at approximately 11:45 pm

, 2022 at approximately 11:45 pm Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 at approximately 12:30 am

The instances are said to have occured in the areas of Bader Lane, Albert Street, and Stuart Street, although police say this doesn't exclude other areas from their investigation.

During the encounters, the man is said to approach in his vehicle, following slowly behind the victims, or even waiting for them to pass as they walk by, and then following. On some occasions, he has turned his vehicle around and has attempted to engage them in conversation. The women reporting him say he has had his window down when communication attempts were made.

He is described as white, approximately 20-30 years of age, with brown hair and is clean shaven with possible stubble. The male may be wearing a grey toque with his ears covered and strings dangling from the hat. Police say there is no license plate or make and model of his car, but it is described as being a white four door sedan. There is light tint applied on the windows however, they are still transparent enough to see inside the car.

Police are asking members of the community, especially pedestrians, to follow safety tips and to avoid being alone night.

Police say any tips or information regarding these instances, they can contact Detective Constable Stacey Alarie at 613-549-4660, ext. 6397 or via email at salarie@kingstonpolice.ca.