Police Services in Kingston say recently, a ring of cybercriminals used a smishing attack in order to steal credit card information. Police describe a smishing attack as a type of phishing attack through SMS messaging.

The cybercriminals used this stolen bank information to purchase cryptocurrency that they then exchanged for cash. Police offer some information so residents can learn more about this scam and how they can protect themselves from cybercriminals.

Police say residents can follow the tips below to stay safe from similar scams:

- Think before opening a link. Cyberattacks are designed to catch people off guard and trigger them to open links impulsively.

- Never enter bank login information from a link in a text message. Instead, navigate to the bank's official website to log in.

- Remember that this type of attack isn't exclusive to banks. Cybercriminals could use this technique to impersonate any organization.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray