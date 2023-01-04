Police warn public of ongoing 'smishing' scams

Many legitimate organizations send promotional text messages to their customers. Unfortunately, police warn that cybercriminals are sending text messages with fake promotions to try to manipulate members of the public.

Kingston Police say in a recent smishing (SMS phishing) scam, cybercriminals send a text message offering a discount that's only available for a limited time. The text message claims that the discount is for a common expense such as gas, an electricity bill, or even a car insurance policy. To claim the discount, the text message states that the person needs to click a link and enter sensitive information, including bank account information. If the link is clicked and the information is entered, cybercriminals can use it to access bank accounts and steal money.

Kingston Police offer several tips to stay safe from similar scams:

- Think before you interact with a text message. Did you sign up for text messages from the organization? Is the text message similar to other text messages you've received from the organization?

- If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Verify any offers of discounts or promotions by contacting the organization directly.

- Never tap on a link in a text message that you aren't expecting. Instead, open your internet browser and navigate to the organization's official website.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray