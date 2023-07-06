Police warn public scammers use sneaky tactic to get close to victims via text
Kingston Police Services are warning residents that cybercriminals are using a tactic known as pretexting. Police explain that it is in an effort to catch a victim off guard. Pretexting is when a cybercriminal impersonates a real person and asks the victim for help with a fake scenario. They often carry on a conversation with the victim and use public information to convince them that they are who they claim to be.
A common pretexting scam is when a cybercriminal impersonates a friend or family member using information they find on social media. Police give an example of a friend making posts on Instagram that they just arrived at a vacation destination. The next morning, a potential victim gets a message from a friend saying that they lost their wallet. The person mentions the resort they're staying at and asks for the victim to wire money for transportation. Unfortunately for the victim, the texter is not the person they say they are. Instead, a cybercriminal is preying on emotions in an attempt to steal.
Police give the tips below to stay safe from similar scams:
- Always remember to think before taking action, do not act on emotions.
- Consider the context, timing, grammar, and other details of the conversation.
- Confirm that the person you're speaking to is actually who they say they are.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
