Police warn residents of email scams with new phishing link technique

Kingston Police are warning members of the public regarding scams using obscured and obfuscated links. Police explain that recently, researchers have discovered another technique that cybercriminals use to try to steal information.

In this technique, cybercriminals are using obfuscated links to show IP addresses instead of websites. Obfuscated links are URLs that have been modified to hide the real location of a website.

In this scam, cybercriminals send an urgent email that appears to come from a legitimate source and prompts the receiver to click on a link. The link seems legitimate, but hovering over it shows an IP address instead of a URL. Without a URL, it's nearly impossible to verify if the link is legitimate. If the link is open in a browser, cybercriminals can download malware onto a device or redirect someone to a malicious website.

Kingston Police suggest the following tips to stay safe from similar scams:

- When receiving an email, stop and look for red flags. For example, watch out for emails with different reply-to and sender addresses.

- Before clicking a link, hover the cursor over it. If it shows an IP address, it could be a phishing link.

- Be cautious of urgent requests. Cyberattacks are designed to catch people off guard and trigger them to click links impulsively.

