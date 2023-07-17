Police warn residents of scammers gaining private info with legal scare tactics

Kingston Police are reporting another scam that has been trending in the local community. They say recently, the Better Business Bureau issued a warning that cybercriminals have been posing as process servers. Police describe process servers are people who deliver legal documents. Cybercriminals are impersonating them to try to steal a victim's sensitive information.

In this scam, cybercriminals make a call from a restricted number and impersonate a process server. They claim that there is a lawsuit against the victim regarding an unpaid bill and claim that there will be more legal troubles if the victim does not act quickly. Typically, the cybercriminal will tell the person that they can not provide further details until they deliver the legal documents to them. Then, the cybercriminal will ask the victim to provide sensitive information, such as birthdays or a Social Security number. If the victim tells the cybercriminal the sensitive information, they can use this to try and steal the person's identity.

Kingston Police offer the following tips to help potential victims spot this scam:

- Before sharing sensitive information over the phone, ask the caller what information they have on file. If they can not prove they are legitimate, hang up.

- Be cautious of scare tactics that play with emotions.

- Confirm that the person is actually who they say they are by reaching out to them using another form of contact, such as their organization's official website.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray