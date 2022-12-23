Police warn sales fraud on the rise, Kingston.

Kingston Police Service (KPS) is warning of an increased number of fraud cases ahead of Christmas.

Recently, Police say they've received a number of reports regarding fraudulent purchases made through private retailers, using platforms such as Kijiji, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace.

Notably, KPS says there are numerous people reporting "Fake iPhone" purchases.

Police say anything bought online through a private seller is a "Buyer Beware" situation, and many cases need to be handled through the platform's management.

There are some tips to look for when shopping though. Police advise those meeting up in person for an exchange, never leave the exchange without first inspecting the iPhone. In many cases, the phone will look like an iPhone and the system settings will indicate as such, but it's important to check the Operating System (OS) the phone is running. Most of the time, fake iPhones will be running AndroidOS and not a version of iOS.

Many also need to be careful when shopping for deals. Police advise those thinking of getting a product through a private seller, to research the item and resale values prior to exchange. They say prices that seem remarkably low, or, "Too good to be true", likely are.

Police also suggest for those looking for a "second hand" option to save some cash, consider buying "Refurbished" or "Open Box" products through first and second-party retailers, which often come with guarantees and warranties, not offered through a private seller. In many cases, such as with Apple, they will offer in-store "Refurbished" products, which often means they're selling a phone traded back to them, which they tested extensively and likely replaced some parts like the battery, prior to resale.

Ensure vigilance when shopping, research the product and weigh all your options before making a purchase.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink