Polling station at FoxRun By-The-River cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Clerk of the Township has canceled the polling station at the FoxRun By-The-River retirement residence. The closure came following a request from the management of the home as it is currently experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

The polling station was meant to provide a voting place for FoxRun residents on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., however, residents are now being asked to vote via telephone or online.

FoxRun and Election staff say they will be available for those who need help with voting or have any questions regarding the online voting process.

Residents can also call the voter helpline at 613-659-2415 or contact clerk@townshipleeds.on.ca

Clerk Megan Shannon, commented, "It is disappointing that the polling station at FoxRun is canceled but the health and safety of residents is always the priority." Ms. Shannon continued "With the help of FoxRun staff, a list of residents who wish to vote will be compiled and we will ensure those folks are able to cast their ballot electronically. I wish to thank the staff at FoxRun and the elections staff who will be assisting the residents vote."

Voters are reminded that the polling station at 1 Jessie Street, Lansdowne, will be open on the day of the election from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Internet and telephone voting is available 24/7 now through Monday, October 24, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.

