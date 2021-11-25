iHeartRadio
Pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic at Beechwood Complex

KFLA

While the KFL&A region deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, public health has announced it's running a pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic.

Starting today, the clinic will be at the Beechgrove Complex from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 

The clinic will run until November 29th. 

You must book your appointment online.

More information can be found at KFL&A Public Health's website

