Portable OutReach Care Hub coming to Kingston
United Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, and Kingston Community Health Centres, along with other community organizers are launching a new Portable OutReach Care Hub (PORCH).
The retrofitted RV seeks to provide mobile health and social service support for marginalized people in the community seeking wellness services.
The idea for PORCH came from a need in the community for access to services, especially for individuals who are in vulnerable situations throughout the KFL&A Region.
PORCH is funded by Kingston Community Health Centres through Ministry of Health funding from Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy administered through United Way KFL&A.
-
KFL&A Public Health issues heat warning for South Frontenac, and surroundingKFL&A Public Health issues heat warning for South Frontenac, Plevna, Sharbot Lake, Sydenham, Tamworth, Bon Echo Park, and Denbigh.
-
Kingston Transit temporarily reducing services effective July 21Effective Thursday, July 21, Kingston Transit will temporarily reduce service on select routes in order to continue to provide high-quality, efficient service for the whole of the system.
-
5 Tips to keep your furry friend safe this summerWith temperatures soaring, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society want to remind pet families to keep the safety of their furry friends top of mind.
-
Second outbreak declared at Providence CareA second COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Sydenham 3, a resident home area at Providence Manor, after four patients tested positive for the virus.
-
Petawawa Container Market hosting Youth Entrepreneur MarketThe Town of Petawawa will be hosting a youth entrepreneur market at the Petawawa Container Market on Friday, August 12th from noon to 4:00 p.m.
-
Be aware of the effects of extreme heatHot weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday this week, and the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit would like to offer some tips to stay cool during this time.
-
Tender awarded for Athens long-term care facilityThe Maple View Lodge Long-term Care Home capital redevelopment tender has been awarded to McDonald Brothers Construction.
-
Traffic Blitz leads to 127 speeding ticketsThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police conducted a one-day traffic blitz on Highway 17 which focused mainly on aggressive driving behaviours.
-
Zucchini 500 races this SundayZucchini 500 races take place at farmers' markets across the continent. Every race at every market is different. Locally, it was designed to be a celebration of creativity and fun.