Portable OutReach Care Hub coming to Kingston

United Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, and Kingston Community Health Centres, along with other community organizers are launching a new Portable OutReach Care Hub (PORCH).

The retrofitted RV seeks to provide mobile health and social service support for marginalized people in the community seeking wellness services.

The idea for PORCH came from a need in the community for access to services, especially for individuals who are in vulnerable situations throughout the KFL&A Region.

PORCH is funded by Kingston Community Health Centres through Ministry of Health funding from Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy administered through United Way KFL&A.