Portion of Lake St. closed for Hometown Hockey

Road closure

A portion of Lake St. is closed as the Hometown Hockey festival makes its way into the city. 

Lake St, between Christie Rd. and Frank Nighbor Rd. is closed starting today until 6 a.m. on Monday for the festival. 

The Christie St. Hill will be reduced to a one-way street as well.

Barricades and signage will be up at the closure points. 

