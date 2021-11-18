iHeartRadio
Positive case of COVID-19 at Cobden District Public School

RCDHU

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) is reporting a positive case of COVID-19 in a student at Cobden Distrct Public School. 

The health unit says it is working with the Renfrew County District School Board to make sure the necessary COVID-19 measures continue to be in place. 

High-risk contacts will receive notifications from RCDHU staff. 

All schools remain open for in-person learning. 

