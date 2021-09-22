Positive case of COVID-19 at Grizzly Bar and Restaurant

KFL&A Public Health is confirming a positive case of COVID-19 at the Grizzly Bar and Restaurant.

The restaurant is located at 395 Princess St.

Public health is recommending anyone who attended the restaurant on Thursday, September 16th between 10:25 p.m. and 12 a.m. to self monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

They also recommend individuals affected by the exposure to get a test on or after seven days from the exposure date.

It is recommended to get a test on or after September 23rd.

