Positive case of COVID-19 at Maple County Home and Farm
The KFL&A Public Health Unit is confirming a positive case of COVID-19 at Maple County Home and Farm.
Public health is recommending anyone who attended the farm on Monday, October 4th through to Saturday, October 10th to self monitor for symptoms for 10 days from their last visit.
It is recommended to go get tested even if you do not have symptoms.
