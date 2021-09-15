The Upper Canada District school board has confirmed at least one positive case of COVID-19 at Maynard Public School in Prescott.

UCDSB says the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit has done assessments to determine those with high-risk exposure.

The school remains open.

Other cases of COVID-19 were reported at the Rockland Public School in Rockland, and the Cornwall Collegiate Vocational School and Viscount Alexander Public School in Cornwall.

All schools remain open.

It is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Viscount Alexander Public School, leading to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit declaring an outbreak.

The school reopened to some students on Tuesday after a one-day closure.