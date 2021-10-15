Positive case of COVID-19 at Sydenham High School

Two secondary classes and one extra-curricular volleyball cohort were dismissed after a positive COVID-19 case at Sydenham High School.

The positive case is in a staff member, who is isolating at home on the adice of KFL&A Public Health.

The Limestone District School Board tells CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson a total of 60 students have been affected. This includes a Grade 10 class, Grade 10/11 class, and a volleyball extra-curricular cohort.

All affected cohorts have been notified. Those affected are advised to take an initial test and then another test on Day 7.

Isolation requirements will depend on the vaccination status and whether or not they have symptoms.

Sydenham High School remains open at this time.