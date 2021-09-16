Positive cases of COVID-19 at LDSB schools

The Limestone District School Board has confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at James R. Henderson Public School and Kingston Secondary School.

The school board says it has notified KFL&A Public Health of two students testing positive at JR Henderson and one student at Kingston Secondary School.

In a media conference on Wednesday, Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hugh Guan, says the health unit is not seeing spread within schools.

"The vast majority of the kids are in the cohort that are not eligible for vaccination." said Dr. Guan. "Pretty much all of them are spread within families themselves or social contacts."

The school board says both schools will remain open as it's been determined the cases pose no risk to students and staff.