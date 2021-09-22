The Limestone District School Board (LDSB) has been notified of a positive COVID-19 case at Loyalist Collegiate & Vocational Institute (LCVI) by the KFL&A Public Health Unit.

LDSB says it has been determined that the case does not pose a risk to students or staff.

Because of this, no cohort will be required to isolate at this time.

The school board says instances when there is no risk to the school include the following:

The case(s) is learning or teaching virtually and has not been in the school.

The case(s) was already isolating and not attending school because they were previously identified as a close contact of a case.

The case(s) was not present at the school when they were infectious.

LCVI will remain open.