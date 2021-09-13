iHeartRadio
Positive COVID-19 case at Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College in Barry's Bay

Our_Lady_Seat_Of_Wisdom_College

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) is confirming a case of COVID-19 at Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College (SWC) in Barry's Bay. 

According to a release, the case was found from a weekly rapid antigen test performed on faculty, staff, and students. 

The individual who tested positive was directed to self-isolate immediately.

Close contacts were also told to self-isolate. 

RCDHU says it is working with the college to ensure COVID-19 measure remain in place. 

The health unit say it is "actively investigating" the case and that all contacts deemed high-risk have been notified about possibly being exposed to COVID-19. 

