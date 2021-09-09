Positive COVID-19 case at Trinity Social Restaurant

KFL&A Public Health is confirming a positive case of COVID-19 at the Trinity Social Restaurant at 424 Princess St.

The health unit is recommending individuals who attended the restaurant on September 4th between 8:30 p.m and 2 a.m to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

Those individuals are also recommended to get a COVID-19 test on or after September 11th.

Public health says if the contact tracing team is unable to identify close contacts of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, a public release may be issued to reach out to those contacts.