Possible COVID-19 exposure at Bent Anchor Bar and Restaurant

RCDHU

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) is investigating a possible exposure of COVID-19 at the Bent Anchor Bar and Restaurant in Combermere, Ont. 

RCDHU says the contagious period happened September 1st to 6th, from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The health unit is advising anyone who attended the bar and restaurant between that time to self monitor for COVID-19 symptoms until September 16th. 

If symptoms develop, individuals are asked to immediately self-isolate and seek testing even if they are fully vaccinated. 

The Bent Anchor Bar and Restaurant is a seasonal business and is therefore closed for the season. However, the health unit is working closely with the owners to get contact information for staff and patrons potentially exposed. 

