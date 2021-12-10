Possible COVID-19 exposure at O'Heaphy's Irish Pub in Prescott
Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure at O'Heaphy's Irish Pub in Prescott.
The health unit recomends those who attended the pub on December 4th from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and December 6th from 5 p.m. to 12 p.m. to monitor for symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop, regardless of vaccination status.
Everyone in the household, unless they are fully vaccinated, must also stay home until the close contact gets a negative COVID-19 test.
-
27 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19.
-
Nine new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyNine new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Renfrew County.
-
104 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&AFor the second straight day, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the KFL&A region is in the triple-digits.
-
Youth arrested after school shooting threatA Brockville youth has been arrested after they were alleged to have threatened a school shooting at St. Mary Catholic High School.
-
Kingston resident faces theft charges after mischief to property on South FrontenacA Kingston resident has been arrested on theft charges after an investigation into a report of mischief to a property in South Frontenac.
-
32 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville & LanarkA big increase in COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark.
-
Millions in funding to build and repair local infrastructure in Renfrew-Nipissing-PembrokeOntario has announced it will be providing funding to build and repair local infrastructure in Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke.
-
RCDHU reports seven new cases of COVID-19Seven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
-
New COVID-19 cases in KFL&A hits triple-digits; 101 new cases reportedThe number of new COVID-19 cases in the KFL&A region hit the triple-digits on Wednesday.