Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure at O'Heaphy's Irish Pub in Prescott.

The health unit recomends those who attended the pub on December 4th from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and December 6th from 5 p.m. to 12 p.m. to monitor for symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop, regardless of vaccination status.

Everyone in the household, unless they are fully vaccinated, must also stay home until the close contact gets a negative COVID-19 test.