Potential labour disruption at Family and Children's Services of Lanark, Leeds and Grenville

Strike action looms as a deal between the Family and Children's Services of Lanark, Leeds and Grenville and C.U.P.E Local 2577 has not been reached.

As of July 11th, a deal between FCSLLG and C.U.P.E Local 2577 has not been reached. The union is now indicating they will proceed with a strike, effective July 12th at 12:01 a.m.

It is business as usual July 11th as parties work towards a resolution.

FCSLLG says immediate child protection services will be prioritized during this time.