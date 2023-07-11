Potential labour disruption at Family and Children's Services of Lanark, Leeds and Grenville
Strike action looms as a deal between the Family and Children's Services of Lanark, Leeds and Grenville and C.U.P.E Local 2577 has not been reached.
As of July 11th, a deal between FCSLLG and C.U.P.E Local 2577 has not been reached. The union is now indicating they will proceed with a strike, effective July 12th at 12:01 a.m.
It is business as usual July 11th as parties work towards a resolution.
FCSLLG says immediate child protection services will be prioritized during this time.
New long term care facility named in AthensA new long-term care facility in Athens has been named following a generous donation by the Tackaberry family.
America Cup of Stocksport coming to Harrowsmith in JulyThe Canadian Ice-Stock Federation in partnership with the South Frontenac Stocksport Club is hosting the America Cup Stocksports Tournament in July.
28-year-old charged after altercation with policeUpper Ottawa OPP have charged a man following an assault investigation.
UOV OPP charge driver with impaired after collisionThe Upper Ottawa OPP has charged a 21-year-old Beachburg resident with impaired driving following a collision.
C.U.P.E. workers hit picket lines today amid contract disputesMembers of C.U.P.E. Local 2577 have initiated a strike as no deal is reached between the Union and the employer.
Town of Renfrew lifts fire banThe Town of Renfrew is lifting the fire ban that went into place earlier this year.
44-year-old Pembroke man charged after vehicle searchDeep River Police have arrested and charged a 44-year-old local male following a search of his vehicle.
Planned temporary traffic disruption in PembrokeCity of Pembroke has planned a temporary traffic disruption due to road construction.
Warrant issued following knife assault in Quinte WestThe Quinte West OPP has issued a warrant for the arrest of a person involved in an assault with a weapon.