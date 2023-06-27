Potential strike at Family and Children’s Services of Lanark, Leeds, and Grenville

A notice has been issued by members of C.U.P.E. Local 2577, for a potential labour disruption for Family and Children's Services of Lanark, Leed, and Grenville.

The group will be in a legal strike position on July 10th, 2023. In the event of a strike, the group says they will be restricting access to their office locations. They are also encouraging members of the communities to contact the Family and Children's Services of Lanark, Leed, and Grenville at 613-498-2100.

While FCSLLG says they are hopeful for a resolution, in the event of a work stoppage protecting children and youth in immediate need of protection will remain their first priority. The group says they will do everything they can to respond to all requests to the very best of their abilities.

The group says that anyone concerned about the safety of a child or youth, please do not hesitate to contact the Agency.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray