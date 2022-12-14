Practice English course offered at Brockville's Employment Education Centre

The Employment Education Centre in Brockville is welcoming all residents whose first language is not English. The Centre is hosting the Practice English course on Wednesday's from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Manny Dizwani from the EEC explains the program saying "we have this new English conversation club for newcomer job seekers here at the EEC. We wanted to give the newcomer clients an additional opportunity to practice their English to strengthen their prospects of securing and retaining employment."

The courses are starting on Wednesday, December 14th at the Centre on Strowger Boulevard. All are welcome, including international students, immigrants, refugees, and special visa holders. Organizers say that those interested can come one night, or every Wednesday.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray