Practice English course offered at Brockville's Employment Education Centre
The Employment Education Centre in Brockville is welcoming all residents whose first language is not English. The Centre is hosting the Practice English course on Wednesday's from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Manny Dizwani from the EEC explains the program saying "we have this new English conversation club for newcomer job seekers here at the EEC. We wanted to give the newcomer clients an additional opportunity to practice their English to strengthen their prospects of securing and retaining employment."
The courses are starting on Wednesday, December 14th at the Centre on Strowger Boulevard. All are welcome, including international students, immigrants, refugees, and special visa holders. Organizers say that those interested can come one night, or every Wednesday.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
"Soup Off" raising funds for charity at Petawawa Civic CentreThe Petawawa Civic Centre is hosting the second annual "Soup Off" this weekend, raising funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Petawawa with $20.00 tickets available in advance or at the door.
-
Petawawa OPP makes push for 26th annual Christmas Angel ProgramWith Christmas fast approaching there are still 23 angels available in Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police's 26th annual Christmas Angel Program, with each angel representing a child from the community in need.
-
Impaired charges laid at RIDE check in Madawaska Valley31-year-old from Madawaska Valley Township arrested and charged after being stopped at a RIDE check on Rumleski Road. Ontario Provincial Police look to push RIDE program enforcement during the holiday season.
-
OPP ask for assistance in identifying suspect in several arson casesOntario Provincial Police in Stormont Dundas and Glengarry is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect in several cases of arson taking place from January to December 2022.
-
Local Faceoff charity hockey game raises $10,000Charity hockey game where members of the SD&G Ontario Provincial Police with local law enforcement took on former Morrisburg Junior C hockey players raising over $10,000 and collecting 373 pounds of food for the Community Food Share and Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers.
-
No injuries reported from house fire in Smith Falls, Ont.County Road 42 closed for several hours while a major fire engulfed a house in Rideau Lakes Township. No injuries were reported, however, the house and all of the contents were lost to the fire.
-
Charged laid and fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Tweed, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police from Central Hastings has charged and arrested a 39-year-old after a traffic stop in Tweed resulted in the seizure of cash and various drugs including methamphetamine and fentanyl.
-
Two arrested after stolen pick-up located in the Township of Madawaska ValleyOntario Provincial Police have arrested two individuals from Montreal, after stopping a stolen pick-up truck in the Township of Madawaska Valley on December 8th, 2022. The two arrested also face charges of assaulting an officer.
-
ATV stolen from hunting camp in Township of Madawaska ValleyOntario Provincial Police in Killaloe is investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle from a hunting camp on Rockingham Road in the Township of Madawaska Valley.