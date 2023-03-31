Pre-meditated distraction theft at Brockville LCBO
The Brockville Police Services are reporting a distraction theft that took place at a local store. Police say on March 29th, 2023 and LCBO customer shopping at the Parkedale Ave location fell victim to distraction theft.
The incident took place shortly before 3:00 p.m., the victim went to the check-out to pay for her purchases. Then, during this transaction, the victim's PIN number was unknowingly viewed by a male suspect. The victim then left the store, returning to her vehicle while then being distracted by a female suspect who spoke to her about damage to her vehicle.
Police say that during this brief conversation, the victim's debit card was stolen from her purse. Further purchases were then made by the suspects using the stolen debit card.
As a result, Brockville Police are asking that members of the public protect their valuables, remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately to the police. In this case specifically, Brockville Police say the investigation is ongoing.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Fatal fire at residential building on Kingston's 800 block of Montreal StreetKingston Police responded to the 800 block of Montreal Street to assist Kingston Fire and Rescue who were on the scene responding to a fire late on March 30th. Two individuals were transported to hospital in critical condition, one of the individuals was pronounced deceased at hospital, the other remains in hospital in critical condition.
-
Paramedic services not affected after fire at ambulance base in Almonte, Ont.Staff was evacuated from the Lanark County paramedics service station in Almonte around 7:00 a.m. on March 31st, due to a fire in the building. Fire crews responded not long after, there are no injuries that were reported and The Mississippi River Health Alliance insists that ambulance service will not be affected.
-
PRH introduces same day discharge for eligible surgery patientsFollowing a phased-in implementation last August, The Pembroke Regional Hospital has announced that elective knee surgery patients at the PRH meeting specific criteria will now be able to recover at home, with specific instructions and care, allowing for improved overall access to surgery.
-
"Catch The Ace" week 23 winner takes home $3,254The winner of the 23rd week of the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's "Catch The Ace" progressive jackpot raffle takes home $3,254 while raising funds for the PRH and its Cancer Care Campaign.
-
18-year-old arrested after fleeing RIDE check in North Grenville, Ont.An 18-year-old from Merrickville is facing several charges after fleeing Ontario Provincial Police at a RIDE check on County Road 43, west of County Road 19. Officers were able to locate and charge the driver a few days later.
-
Become "Chief for a Day" with Kingston Police ServicesA Grade 5 student in Kingston will have the opportunity to showcase their great ideas for the community through the Kingston Police Services' "Chief for a Day" program. The prospective junior chief must submit an essay with their ideas by May 31st.
-
Applications open for Kingston's Youth in Policing InitiativeStudents ages 15-18 in Kingston can send their applications for the Kingston Police Service's "Youth In Policing Initiative". The program offers full time hours and pay for eight weeks over the summer.
-
Renfrew County Warden pleased with continued VTAC fundingRenfrew County Warden Peter Emon expressed his pleasure with the announcement of continued funding for the Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre during the Warden's address at a meeting of the County Council.
-
Unique military training opportunity for Indigenous persons in OntarioEnrollment is open for the Grey Wolf training program, an eight-week Canadian Army Indigenous Summer Program that combines Indigenous culture and teachings with military training.