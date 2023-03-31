Pre-meditated distraction theft at Brockville LCBO

The Brockville Police Services are reporting a distraction theft that took place at a local store. Police say on March 29th, 2023 and LCBO customer shopping at the Parkedale Ave location fell victim to distraction theft.

The incident took place shortly before 3:00 p.m., the victim went to the check-out to pay for her purchases. Then, during this transaction, the victim's PIN number was unknowingly viewed by a male suspect. The victim then left the store, returning to her vehicle while then being distracted by a female suspect who spoke to her about damage to her vehicle.

Police say that during this brief conversation, the victim's debit card was stolen from her purse. Further purchases were then made by the suspects using the stolen debit card.

As a result, Brockville Police are asking that members of the public protect their valuables, remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately to the police. In this case specifically, Brockville Police say the investigation is ongoing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray