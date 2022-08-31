Premier and Prime Minister seeing eye-to-eye on Health Care

Ontario Premier Doug Ford met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Queen's Park Tuesday to discuss the current pressures on the heath care system.

The two spoke about the current state of health care in the province, and the strains on the system which were heightened by the pandemic.

The Premier and Prime Minister agreed to continue working closely as governments, as well as with its partners on the front line, to implement innovative solutions to problems that have been decades in the making.

The premier raised the need for the federal government to work together with provinces on ensuring the long-term sustainability and accessibility of high-quality health care services for all Canadians.

Ford is working with Trudeau to set up a First Meeting of Ministers to discuss increased financial support from the Federal Government for the sector.

- With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink